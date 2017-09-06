Professional revolutionary Colin Kaepernick is still the topic of sports commentary: This time, his name fell off the lips of Ray Lewis, who has blamed the athlete’s girlfriend from his absence in the league.

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), the retired player shared on Showtime’s Inside the NFL that Nessa Diab’s tweet mocking Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti cost Kaepernick a seat at the team’s table. “We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said via ESPN. “Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

The picture in question from the Hot 97 personality was a side-by-side image of Lewis and Bisciotti in a similar stance of Django Unchained characters Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Stephen (Samuel L. Jackson). For those who haven’t seen the film, DiCaprio plays a slave owner of the Candyland plantation, with Jackson playing his loyal slave. Diab posted the photo in August, after Lewis’ comments on Kaepernick’s activism.

https://twitter.com/nessnitty/status/892902143983792128

“His girl [Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed,” Lewis added. “Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?'”

Lewis’ story would make sense if other sentiments didn’t arise. The Root points out Bisciotti’s sarcastic tone during the team’s inquiry of the player, in which he allegedly said “pray for us” to reporters. It seems rather odd that a tweet could break down the egos of two NFL veterans, but stranger things have happened.

Lewis’ claim has also been critiqued by fellow sports columnists who called B.S. on the decision.

The owner didn't want to sign Kaepernick and now Lewis is acting as their agent to lie about Kaepernick and his girl. I said it. Lie. 7/ — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 6, 2017

I appreciate that Dave! 😌😌😌 thank you for having integrity when reporting💪🏽 https://t.co/gMm9jgNsTq — NESSA (@nessnitty) September 6, 2017

Kaepernick hasn’t commented on the situation because he’s off being a champion for the people.

