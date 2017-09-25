Sweden’s soon-to-be-discovered label Today Is Vintage is rolling right along with a batch of new tunes. Label head and lead artist Rebstar recently debuted a new single, “Thriller (feat. Naked People),” which was featured on both Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple Music’s Future Pop Hits. Following the release, the rapper is back with a new single that captures exactly what goes on in his head as he builds his brand from scratch.

Reb plans to keep the new sounds in motion, so expect to hear more from the Today Is Vintage camp in the near future. Le Sinner, the crew’s youngest crooner, also debuted a single with Seattle producer GZ. Following his debut single “Paris” — which hit racked up over 2.5 million streams since its release in April — the Swedish talent checks the impostors around him on “Unreal.”