In celebration of New York Fashion Week, Reebok introduced its new collaboration at a runway show at NYC’s Skylight Clarkson Square on Sept. 9. In partnership with designer and 2015 recipient of the CFDA]/Vogue Fashion Fund, Jonathan Simkhai, the fitness brand launched eight, unique Freestyle Hi sneakers for the Spring/Summer 2018 season.

READ: Reebok Classic And Teyana Taylor Unveil Freestyle “Color Bomb” Sneakers

The sneaker collaboration was reportedly inspired by the “lightness and ingenuity” of Simkhais upcoming fashion line. Each custom shoe is lined with the designers signature fabrics, including ecru, crochet, blue seersucker, indigo denim, ecru denim, and a variety of dyed leather.

CREDIT: Reebok / Krista Tietjen

The Reebok Freestyle Hi sneaker was originally introduced in 1982. It was reportedly the first fitness sneaker created and marketed towards women, and remains one of the most innovative silhouettes in street and fitness style. Building on tradition and innovation, Simkhai’s additional fabrics and textures seeks to present an interesting and fresh take to an old model.

READ: Future Talks Reebok, Fashion And More: “To Have Influence On The World Is Spectacular”

“I have always admired Reebok’s commitment to crafting quality styles that cater to the many demands in a woman’s life, which parallels my own design philosophy. It was an incredible experience to work with the Reebok team to create unique variations of the Freestyle Hi. I’m excited to see it all come to life on the runway,” Jonathan Simkhai said in an official statement.

A limited supply of the Reebok and Jonathan will be coming to stores soon. Check out the different styles here.