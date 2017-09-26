Rich The kid continues to shock the world with the release of his Kendrick Lamar-assisted single “New Freezer.” After the Supreme fiend sets the tone, K. Dot absolutely destroys his verse with a sped up flow.

“I never sleep, I gotta eat, I gotta dance/I Milly Rock when I get that advance/How can I shop with like 64 M’s?/Talkin’ to Top about business again/He want a lot with new Bentleys again/I want some top from like two sets of twins,” raps Kendrick on the song.

According to the Atlanta rapper, “New Freezer” will be included on his upcoming album, along with cameos from Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Tory Lanez and more.