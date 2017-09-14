Rick Ross Takes In The Stunning Sights Of “Santorini Greece” (Video)

Rick Ross sped off to Santorini, Greece for a little R&R, but also shot a music video while enjoying the stunning sights. Inspired by the town’s remarkable landscape, these lyrics should be considered as some of the truest words that the MMG boss has ever rapped.

READ: Action Bronson And Rick Ross Collide On New Track, “9-24-7000″

“Half of my niggas headed to Attica/Either traffickin’ or destined to be a janitor/Diabetes rampant in my blood line/That why fat boy be happy to see the sunshine/I’m here for results, baby, let’s cutto/chase/Sticky/fingers and paper, D.A. will drop the case (woo)/Art Basel with Lyor I blew 300 with ‘em (huh)/2 seaters for all the soldiers who runnin’ with ‘em (ahh),” raps Rozay on the track.

The song is featured on the rapper’s Rather You Than Me album.

READ: Rick Ross Taps Meek Mill, Young Dolph, And Bruno Mali For “She On My D!ck (Remix)”