Rihanna’s highly anticipated makeup line has her fans lined up for lip glosses, eye shadows and now, 40 shades that highlight black beauty like no other.

Over Labor Day weekend, the entertainer teased two new clips on her Instagram for Fenty Beauty. Her first teaser released Sept. 1 featured 15 models of color, including Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, Slick Woods and Halima Aden.With fun dance mixes to match, the teasers helped build more wonders about the line.

Sephora customers were able to enjoy a few samples from the line, which included lip glosses and a Pro Filt’r foundation Revelist lists between $30 and $40. A fan also shared a message she received from the singer after an inquiry on the shade length of the line.

“You knoooowwww it!!!!!,” the singer said. “Gotta represent for my girls and we come in all shades! Especially my brown sisters… been left out too many times in the makeup world.” The beauty industry has been less than kind to women who don’t hold lighter shades, with black models even sharing moments of discrimination when it comes to working with makeup artists. With a rollout of 40 shades, Rihanna’s brand will be one of the few that have a shade everyone can use.

Fenty Beauty will be released to the masses Friday (Sept. 8) at 12 PST.

