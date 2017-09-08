UPDATE: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection will be launched online in over 150 countries at midnight EST Friday morning and will be sold in Sephora stores and online everywhere later that day. The diverse collection includes more than 30 shades.

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fenty Beauty collection launch is almost here (like, by midnight EST tonight almost here) but Rih couldn’t resist giving us a little preview.

Though the global launch, which Billboard Style will be at and will have complete coverage of, happens tonight (Sept. 7) at 7:15pm EST, the “Wild Thoughts” singer and corresponding Fenty Beauty Twitter account, tweeted out sneak peeks of the products a bit early.

There has also been some speculation on pricing, with one beauty fan account tweeting out what looks to be a leaked stock list. According to the list, Fenty Beauty products will range between $20 and $39 per product. The super covetable Match Stix, which are cream highlighting sticks, will come in 10 shades and cost $28 a pop, while the Gloss Bomb “universal lip illuminator” comes in one “universal” shade and will cost $20. No word yet on how much the whole “family” of products seen below will cost, but good news: you’ll only have to wait another 8 short hours to find out.







This article originally appeared on Billboard.