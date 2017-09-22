Rihanna Comically Responds To “Fans” Not Knowing Her Last Name

Rihanna’s equally successful beauty and fashion brands bare her last name, but some fans seemed to lack the most basic fun fact about the singer.

The dull shocker seemed to reveal itself on social media Tuesday (Sept. 19), with some fans having the eureka moment. Sites like Marie Claire and People helped bring attention to the mishap happening in wypio Twitter land. The entertainer’s makeup line as well as her collaboration with Puma bare her last name; Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

I, the idiot, didn't know Rihanna's last name was Fenty so I'm sitting here in class like wait…so that's why pic.twitter.com/GjWu1XNSZV — zooey101 (@bullssoxfan23) September 19, 2017

Twitter Just Found Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name and People Are *Shocked* https://t.co/lNfKiar4wY pic.twitter.com/gcfnsYsLRW — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 20, 2017

Jokes soon followed, with Rihanna stands wishing distance between them and the perplexed.

Twitter? Nah fam, YOU just found out her last name is Fenty. Do you even know her first name isn’t Rihanna or is that a shock to you too? pic.twitter.com/KSkfpNEokK — Playlist🤘🏾🥀🖤 (@rebellenoirx) September 20, 2017

between james damore and folks "discovering" remember rihanna's last name, i…just…i…no. pic.twitter.com/yh6QIYH10P — darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) September 20, 2017

Don’t ever disrespect Twitter like that ever again only uncultured swines wouldn’t know Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s full name. It’s 2017 grow up https://t.co/xy1gnri9E8 — Rihanna News (@RihannaSpot) September 21, 2017

Rihanna jumped in on the fun via her Instagram account Friday (Sept. 22) with a joke of her own. The singer posted a few photos from her recent appearance in Paris wearing Fenty Beauty.

when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Well played, Riri.

