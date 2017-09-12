Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Dark Shades Are Officially Sold Out

Fans and beauty enthusiasts who flocked to Sephora to get a hold of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line over the weekend left little for the rest of us to cop. Several reports have confirmed that the brand’s shades to accommodate deeper tones have officially sold out.

Fenty Beauty arrived online and in stores Friday (Sept. 8). With a week of teasers, Fenty Beauty consisted of foundation for 40 shades, a release like no other in the beauty market. With most brands releasing two shades for women of color, the singer has shed light on black buying power. Sharing on social media, fans and even employees at Sephora have posted photos of empty racks of Fenty Beauty–especially foundations catering to women of color.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY5xke8g2aw/

I work at Sephora and I've NEVER SEEN SO MANY WOC IN OUR STORE. Plus, all the deeper shades of fenty beauty are sold out. That's amazing. — Pink+White (@amir_ahhh) September 10, 2017

The Fenty Beauty website shares the sold-out status.

CREDIT: Fenty Beauty

Aside from the massive sellouts, fans from all over have also given the singer the stamp of approval with live reviews. One came from Empire’s Gabourey Sidibe and model Nneoma Anosike, who can be seen on the brand’s website.

“Representing one of the dark shades of foundation for @fentybeauty is an amazing thing not only because it was created by Rihanna but more importantly, that the beauty world for people of color has welcomed yet another brand that goes into understanding that we melanins have different undertones and shades- not just 3 but multiple!,” Anosike said. “Thank you Fenty beauty and @badgalriri. Welcome to the makeup world! You started with a bang !!”

In case you're wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg. pic.twitter.com/RRiFkvQKR6 — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) September 9, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYyhG09Hvqr/

The cultural impact of Fenty Beauty should wake up the beauty industry. With black women spending $7.5 billion annually on beauty products, they’ve been consistently been ignored in the mainstream. Over the years, brands like YSL and L’Oréal have pushed out makeup to cater to women of color, but not as wide-ranging as Fenty Beauty.

The immediate success of Fenty Beauty is also a win for the singer’s pockets. Newsweek reports the singer inked a $10 million deal with Kendo Brands to create Fenty Beauty. We’re more than certain the singer will profit way more than expected because, black girl magic.

