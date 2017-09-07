Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Line Is Now Available Worldwide

After nearly six months of waiting, Rihanna’s highly-anticipation makeup line, Fenty Beauty is finally here!

Rih Rih announced the official details for the new extension of her brand over the Labor Day weekend, along with a number of promo videos and photos. The collection reportedly features a variety of lipglosses, powder shadows, and bronzers. The multi-talented designer also confirmed there will be 40 shades of foundation.

“Gotta represent for my girls and we come in all shades! Especially my brown sisters… Been left out too many times in the makeup world,” Rihanna said in a message to one fan who asked about her products.

In celebration of the new beauty launch, Rihanna hosted a launch party at Sephora. The event was also streamed on Facebook Live.

Fenty Beauty products range from $20-40. Head to the official website here for more details.