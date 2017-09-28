Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have ended their romance months ago, but apparently their messy relationship isn’t over yet. According to a new report, Rob is suing Chyna for allegedly trying to strangle him with an iPhone charger in Dec. 2016. He also alleges that the mother of his daughter was abusing significant amounts of drugs and alcohol, Page Six reports.

Kardashian is reportedly seeking compensation for “damages” in the lawsuit, according to Page Six. The only son of the Kardashian family alleges that on the night of Dec. 14, 2016, his ex-fiancée began playing his gun after an altercation, “unaware if the gun was loaded of if the safety was on.” And at one point, she allegedly point the weapon at him, Page Six reports.

Later that night, things got worse, when Blac allegedly lunged at him with a phone charging cord in hand to strangle him. Chyna was reportedly unsuccessful, as Kardashian was able to escape her grasp. But the social media vixen allegedly began striking him in the face instead. Rob reportedly suffered from injuries to the neck and head, which he reportedly documented on social media, according to reports. Chyna also allegedly trashed the home Rob was renting, which resulted in $100,000 in damages.

Despite various reports, Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Page Six that they have “not received such lawsuit” at this time.

Earlier this month, Chyna was awarded $20,000 a month for child support for their daughter Dream Kardashian. The news followed several months after the couple made headlines when Kardashian exposed nude photos and videos of his ex online.