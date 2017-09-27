Robb Banks Fires Shots At Russ On His ‘Cloverfield 2.0′ EP

It doesn’t seem like Florida rapper Robb Bank$ agrees with Russ’ stance on glorifying drugs in hip-hop at all. In fact, the Cash Money rapper decided to hit the booth to exaggerate his appreciation for his choice of hallucinogens in his new song “Big Perc (F*ck Russ).” The song, which was produced by DJ WISH6ONE & Dream Mode, begins the record by bragging about being on a Percocet then immediately ab-libs “F*ck a Russ.”

“I’m on a Percocet, I’m scratching my skin off (F*ck a Russ),” Banks said in the first four seconds of the record.

To stir the pot even more, Banks let his “big mood” be known when he posted a photo of the original cover art for the single, which features Russ’ now viral photo with Banks’ track covering the shirt’s infamous message about lean and xanax.

While the instrumental goes hard AF, Banks embraces his love for Perc’s, Xanax, mollies and whatever other drug he feels like popping much like most drug-induced, trap music that some have grown weary of. The song appears on his brand new EP Cloverfield 2.0, which serves as a sequel of his 2015 EP Cloverfield.

Listen to Robb Banks snub Russ on his Cloverfield 2.0 EP below.