Ro Nation has big plans to raise money for the victims of the recent hurricanes that swept through Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean. The label management company has reportedly teamed up with One America Appeal and CharityBuzz, to host an auction of memorabilia from this year’s Made In America Festival signed by JAY-Z, J.Cole, and more.

The pieces up for auction, are reportedly camouflage jackets that have the official, celebrity seal of approval on them. The Rocky jacket, which is estimated to be worth $3,000, includes handwritten signatures from JAY-Z, Migos, J. Cole, and Pusha T. Other jackets – Liberty, Freedom, and Tidal – will boast signatures from Cardi B, Vic Mensa, 21 Savage, Run the Jewels, and Stormzy.

Roc Nation isn’t the only part of JAY-Z’s brand to hop on the hurricane relief. Tidal and Vic Mensa most recently partnered with MusicCares for a pop-up show in Los Angeles. The show was established in order to gain supplies and donations for the hurricane victims. To gain entry, each fan was required to bring toiletries or school supplies that would be donated to the various regions affected.

For more information about the auction, visit here, and check out the jackets below.

CREDIT: Roc Nation/CharityBuzz

