Rock Of Heltah Skeltah Reunites With Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Tek & Steele For “Camp Wu”

Heltah Skeltah may have lost a major player when Sean Price passed away, but the iconic rap duo’s living member Rock refuses to let their legacy fade away. Last month, Rock made waves when he dropped his first single “GW BaG” and “Declaration” featuring Raekwon and Rass Kass — both off his brand new solo album Rockness A.P. (After Price). Now he’s back with his next nostalgic single called “Camp Wu.”

READ: Sean Price’s ‘Imperius Rex’ Album Is A Living Testament Of His Lyrical Greatness

In “Camp Wu,” the Rockness Monster decided calls on the Boot Camp Clik’s Tek & Steele and Shaolin legends ,Method Man and Inspectah Deck, to represent for the Wu Tang Clan. The epic reunion of Brooklyn and Staten Island will appear on Rock’s first-ever solo album Rockness A.P., which drops via Digital Deja Vu Records on Sept. 22nd.

Pre order the album now and watch the vivid lyric video for Rock’s “Camp Wu” below.