Roy Wood$ And Rich The Kid Splurge On That “New New”
Roy Wood$ doesn’t mind spending money on the ones he loves — and we don’t mean just his family memebers. Even if it’s considered trickin’, the OVO singer will keep his boo laced.
Produced by DZY & Big A, Roy teams up with Rich The Kid for a track that describes their never ending desire to keep the “New New” on all of their ladies.
