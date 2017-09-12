Roy Wood$ doesn’t mind spending money on the ones he loves — and we don’t mean just his family memebers. Even if it’s considered trickin’, the OVO singer will keep his boo laced.

Produced by DZY & Big A, Roy teams up with Rich The Kid for a track that describes their never ending desire to keep the “New New” on all of their ladies.

