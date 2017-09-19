When Russ isn’t stirring up the online rap trolls, he’s still putting down quality tracks in the studio. Right after his Xans and Lean T-shirt shook up the online rap world, the versatile artist released a new Scott Storch–produced love song titled “Wife You Up.” He also recruited John Mayer to play guitar on the harmonious jam.

“Baby you’re a one of one to me/I know that I should probably wife you/and baby I swear I’m done with these/other women they don’t mean shit to me,” sing-raps Russ on the song.

Clearly the talented young man is letting the haters hate while he watches the money pile up. Touché.

