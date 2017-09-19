Scott Storch & John Mayer Helped Russ Out With New Song, “Wife You Up”
When Russ isn’t stirring up the online rap trolls, he’s still putting down quality tracks in the studio. Right after his Xans and Lean T-shirt shook up the online rap world, the versatile artist released a new Scott Storch–produced love song titled “Wife You Up.” He also recruited John Mayer to play guitar on the harmonious jam.
“Baby you’re a one of one to me/I know that I should probably wife you/and baby I swear I’m done with these/other women they don’t mean shit to me,” sing-raps Russ on the song.
Clearly the talented young man is letting the haters hate while he watches the money pile up. Touché.
