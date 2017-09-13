Salute: T.I. Defends Wendy Williams Against Body Shamers

Wendy Williams found an ally in T.I. this week after she was the target of body shamers.

The TV host was photographed on the island of Barbados Tuesday (Sept. 12) with her husband Kevin Hunter. As tabloids picked up photos of the couple, Williams was the target of jokes and slander over her bikini body. Instead of chiming in, Mr. Tip Harris took the high road while making a point about Williams’ platform.

“Regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is,” he captioned a collage of the 53-year-old on Instagram. “Just like the people she judges daily! But I’m [going] to try something new and different this time. Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious and vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own personal tough times. That’s my approach… let’s see.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY8zIPoDLrY/

Tip’s comments have a direct lineage to Williams’ segments on her talk show where she shares her thoughts on celebrity’s personal lives. The rapper has been a “hot topic” on the series over his marriage to singer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

Prior to Tiny’s appearance on the show in April, Williams criticized the Xscape singer for eye implant surgery. “I believe in changing things. If there’s something you don’t like… but this right here is going too far. Tiny, I love you a lot… but I have to call it like I see it here,” Williams said in 2014 about the singer changing her eye color from brown to blue.

Williams has been vocal about her weight loss over the years sharing with viewers her under the knife procedures like breast implants and a liposuction. “I no longer believe in fad diets, crash diets. I don’t believe in diet pills,” she said. “I don’t want my heart to race and pop out of my chest. Yes, I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me.”

