Sam Smith Breaks Musical Hiatus With New Single, “Too Good At Goodbyes”

It has been nearly two years since Sam Smith released new music. The last time we heard a song from the emotional crooner was in 2015 with his James Bond cut, “Writings On The Wall,” which earned him an Oscar.

As the singer prepares to release a new project, he unveiled an uber-emo — and lovelorn — single.

“This song is about me and about a relationship that I was in,” Sam told Zane Lowe about his new song. However, the singer’s forthcoming sophomore album digs deeper, and explores themes other than just his love life. “[My] album actually is not all about me. There’s about four songs that are about me and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they’ve gone through,” he teased.

He continuened: “Different in my opinions on different things. I wanted to welcome people back in and I want it to be about my voice and about the storytelling of something that I’ve gone through.”