Scarface Speaks On Hurricane Harvey’s Impact And Ways To Help

Houston and its surrounding counties continue to spearhead efforts to get families back home and ultimately back to normal. Although Hurricane Harvey – which descended upon the United States’ fourth largest city last weekend – displaced thousands of families, residents and natives remain optimistic on their city’s return to form, namely Scarface.

In an interview with Billboard, the Houston native recollected the first night the hurricane landed and warned donors to refrain from giving their money and goods to “scamming organizations.”

“They are pledging that sh*t to the wrong people. Rather than giving to those other charitable organizations, find a family to give that money to,” he said. “Come down here, ride through the hood, if you see someone whose house is dilapidated and they’re out there with all their stuff on the curb, drop the check off to them. Give that directly to the people who really need it.”

The “Do What I Do” rapper also highlighted Texans’ ability to support each other in a time of crisis and said the time for action is now.

“The Texans that are helping out fellow Texans and other people who came in from outside of the state are the ones who are truly making America great,” he said. “These people put all their prejudices aside and they help whoever is in trouble, that’s the true spirit of this state. These people who are risking their lives to save other people’s lives in a time of catastrophe, they are making America great again, not who you think.”

