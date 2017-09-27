ScHoolboy Q Says Upcoming Album Is ‘90% Done’

The first half of 2017 has already been momentous for Top Dawg Entertainment, after releasing Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN and SZA’s debut album CTRL. Next up is ScHoolboy Q’s impending fifth studio album and according to an Instagram video he posted on Tuesday night (Sept. 26), the album is nearly complete.

In the video, the “Blank Face” rapper is in a boxing gym working out with his trainer. “First day back was Hella ruff. I wanted 2 go Home after 10 mins but I ain’t a lil bi**H….” he wrote. He made a pact with himself that he would only head back into the gym if his album was almost complete and revealed that his forthcoming project is “90% done.”

Earlier this year, Q visited Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio to discuss his evolution from his past projects to his upcoming album. “It’s more so my life after I made it to the point of ScHoolboy Q like I gave you me, but I never gave you the other side of me — the father, the dude that’s actually happy, the dude that doesn’t be in the hood just hanging out,” he told Lowe. “The dude that’s trying to put his homies in positions now. I’m not a deadbeat father anymore… It’s just a whole different Q.”

First day back was Hella ruff. I wanted 2 go Home after 10 mins but I ain’t a lil bitcH…. I said once my album 90% done I was going back 2 da gym…. well I’m back!!! @cHrisbell_trainer good sHit old man A post shared by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

