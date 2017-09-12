Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott are among the names that have been added to the growing list of participants in Tuesday night’s (Sept. 12) “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.” The one-hour special (8-9 p.m. ET) that will air on all major TV networks was organized by manager Scooter Braun and Houston rapper Bun B, with artists appearing in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. (See full list of confirmed participants below.)

The telecast will be available on ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E, Fox, HBO, iHeartMedia, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One, along with AOL, Apple Music, Beats 1, Facebook, HuffPost, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube, with proceeds going to the following charities: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.

After raising $13 million for the British Red Cross through an all-star concert event in Manchester following the bombing outside the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, Braun teamed with Bun B to try and help those impacted by this month’s two killer storms. “It just kind of came to me one morning, looking at the television, seeing what people are going through and wanting to try to put as big an effort as possible together,” Bun B told EW about the idea for tonight’s event.

As with any telethon of its kind, the next step involved assembling a list of people who could get the most attention for the special, starting with Braun.

“Whether they lost people or they lost homes, or whatever it may be, if you can do something, you should,” Braun said. “My hope is that, with this, we inspire people in our industry and in other industries to do something also. During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity. … This is bigger than Texas, this is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in that idea that we all signed up for, that when things get tough, we stick together.”

The all-star show aimed at raising funds for those impacted by Hurricane’s Harvey and Irma will feature performances, appearances and special messages from: Malin Ackerman, Trace Adkins, Jason Alexander, Lily Aldridge, Anthony Anderson, Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Dierks Bentley, Bobby Bones, Julie Bowen, Wayne Brady, Connie Britton, Sterling K. Brown, Luke Bryan, Steve Buscemi, George Clooney, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Sean “Diddy” Combs, David Copperfield, Chace Crawford, Terry Crews, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCpario, Old Dominion, Drake, Hilary Duff, Jourdan Dunn, Brett Eldridge, Charles Esten, Jimmy Fallon, Rascal Flatts, Luis Fonsi, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gere, Josh Gad, Eddie George, Selena Gomez, Any Grant, Pastor John Gray, Josh Groban, Savannah Guthrie, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Angie Harmon, Taraji P. Henson, Faith Hill, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tori Kelly, DJ Khaled, Nicole Kidman, Gayle King, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova, Matt Lauer, Jay Leno, Zion & Lennox, Kings of Leon, Jared Leto, Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey, Eric McCormack, Tim McGraw, Nicki Minaj, Kim Moore, Tracy Morgan, Lupita Nyong’o, Norah O’Donnell, Gerardo Ortiz, Brothers Osborne, Brad Paisley, Chris Paul, Jon Pardi, Tyler Perry, Dennis Quaid, Questlove, Jeremy Renner, Julia Roberts, Robin Roberts, Ray Romano, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Maria Shriver, Michael W. Smith, Will Smith, David Spade, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, PK Subban, Cole Swindell, Wanda Sykes, Miles Teller, T.I., Timbaland, Chris Tomlin, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Marlon Wayans, Bruce Willis, Chandra Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, Cece Winans, Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Young.

“My hope is that there’s some young kid sitting in their living room watching this tomorrow night and they get inspired to make their lives about giving,” Braun told EW. “And the next great leader that we’re waiting for is some young kid sitting in their living room and they get inspired by what they see tomorrow. That would be my greatest hope… Another great hope is that we raise a ton of money.”

