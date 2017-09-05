Selena Quintanilla’s Family Members Killed By Hurricane Harvey

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the late-Tejano singer Selena, wrote on Facebook to disclose that six members of their family were killed by Hurricane Harvey. According to reports, at least 60 people were killed after the disaster struck Texas.

Mr. Quintanilla wrote on Facebook on Aug. 28 that Manuel Saldivar, 84, his wife Belia, 81, and their four great-grandchildren Daisy, 6, Xavier, 8, Dominique, 14, and Devy Saldivar, 16, drowned in the car trying to stay safe.

“When they cross a bridge a wave of water swept the van and push them in to the bayou the driver was saved but manuel and his wife and 4 grandkids drowned,” he detailed in a Facebook post. “Manuels mother Carolina Was my father’s 1st cousin. My condolences to their family…”

We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday. #harvey pic.twitter.com/zFhS3J7fRC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2017

Manuel and Belia both suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, according to their son. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October.

An official report has been taken, however, the vehicle and bodies have reportedly not been recovered from the scene yet. A GoFundMe page has been started in order to raise money for the family. The goal was $20,000, and it has been surpassed.