Serena Williams Introduces The World To Baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams has a new champion in the family. At the top of this month, the sports great gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. On Instagram, Williams shared the first photo of her bundle of joy and posted a string of videos that followed her pregnancy journey.
Their newborn weighs six pounds, 14 ounces, and according to her mommy, she has one Grand Slam title. Williams and her fiance, co-founder of Reddit, also announced their engagement before they revealed that they were expecting.
Serena Williams shared her pregnancy journey on her IG story and it’s so beautiful pic.twitter.com/3bDsuHrgmc
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 13, 2017
Congratulations to the joyous couple!