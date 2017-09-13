Serena Williams has a new champion in the family. At the top of this month, the sports great gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. On Instagram, Williams shared the first photo of her bundle of joy and posted a string of videos that followed her pregnancy journey.

READ: Serena Williams Says Childbirth Will Make Her A “Real Woman”

Their newborn weighs six pounds, 14 ounces, and according to her mommy, she has one Grand Slam title. Williams and her fiance, co-founder of Reddit, also announced their engagement before they revealed that they were expecting.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena Williams shared her pregnancy journey on her IG story and it’s so beautiful pic.twitter.com/3bDsuHrgmc — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 13, 2017

Congratulations to the joyous couple!