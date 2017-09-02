Sports legend Serena Williams will embark on the thrills of motherhood with her sister by her side.

“Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl,” he said. “I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you. He also gave Williams a gentle reminder on the work ahead. “I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” he said. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

ESPN spoke briefly to sister Venus Williams before her third-round match at the U.S. Open about the new addition to her family. “I’m super excited,” Williams said of her aunt status. “Words can’t describe.”

Beyonce also sent plenty of love to her “Sorry” co-star on Instagram.

Thanks to the universe, Serena’s daughter arrived at the wake of the U.S. Open, a tournament the athlete has won six times (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014).

Mouratoglou previously told the outlet Williams is equally eager to conquer the tennis courts again along with being a new mom. “The goal is to be ready for the Australian Open and then we’ll see,” Mouratoglou. “If she’s ready, she’ll compete. If not, we’ll delay the comeback. I don’t think she should compete if she’s not really ready.”

