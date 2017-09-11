Ski Mask The Slump God, A$AP Ferg & Lil’ Yachty Team Up On New Song, “No Tilt”

Fort Lauderdale’s Ski Mask The Slump God dropped another track with his A$AP brethren, Ferg. After ganging up on “I Love Your Aunt,” the fellas get hyphy with Lil Yachty on “No Tilt.”

TM88 laced the track with pounding drums and sound effects that would fit perfectly on a new episode of Stranger Things.

“Hungry for caribou (water!)/Tryna bag me a bad and boujee barbie boo/That be flipping like nickel when I rendezvous/How I recycle money it’s like déjà vu/This not Snakes on a Plane, this is Gucci on my suit/Whoops, I gave her sauce like oops,” raps Ski Mask on the song.