Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” remix was just touched by EDM gawd Skrillex for a hyperactive remix. The DJ/producer gave K.Dot smash single’s a whole new vibe with twists and turns.

Available now for free stream on Soundcloud and Youtube, use this dance remix to rejuvenate your Monday morning experience before it’s gone.

