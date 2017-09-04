Slip N Slide Records Signs Miami Rapper Mike Smiff

Slip N Slide Records has been the home for South Florida’s top notch artists for decades. Artists like Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies have proven themselves to be stars over the years, and now they’ve added a fresh addition to the squad, rapper Mike Smiff. Born and raised in Miami, Smiff is no stranger to the hip hop world. Along with co-signs from Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black, his longtime mentor Trick Daddy has claimed him to be the next to blow out of Miami.

SNS signed the Dade County native shortly after the release of Smiff’s latest mixtape Chase Dis Money, featuring lead singles “Chase Dis Money” and “Set It Off.” Smiff joins the roster alongside Teenear, Sebastian Mikael, Swazy, Plies, Trick Daddy and Trina, who are set to star in ‘Love & Hip-Hop Miami’ and drop their upcoming joint album TNT.

Congratulations to Mike Smiff, and listen to his new mixtape Chase Dis Money beow.