Smokepurpp Debuts “Bless Yo Trap,” Announces ‘Deadstar’ Album
In just a short matter of time, SmokePurpp has carved a nice niche for himself in the congested hip-hop world. After reeling in millions of views on “Ski Mask” and “Audi,” Purpp is hoping to earn similar success with his new record “Bless Yo Trap.”
Premiering his record on Billboard, Smoke details how his trap-laden record came to fruition. “Soundboi and I recorded the track one late night in a Park Ave penthouse while looking down at Manhattan. I just want to bless everyone’s trap,” he says. “Motivate people to hustle. Encourage everyone to be getting money like me.”
This story was first posted to Billboard.