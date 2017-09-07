In just a short matter of time, SmokePurpp has carved a nice niche for himself in the congested hip-hop world. After reeling in millions of views on “Ski Mask” and “Audi,” Purpp is hoping to earn similar success with his new record “Bless Yo Trap.”

Premiering his record on Billboard, Smoke details how his trap-laden record came to fruition. “Soundboi and I recorded the track one late night in a Park Ave penthouse while looking down at Manhattan. I just want to bless everyone’s trap,” he says. “Motivate people to hustle. Encourage everyone to be getting money like me.”

With inflated drums blaring throughout the Ice-Bream-produced track, Smoke forewarns adversaries how he "might fuck your hoe." He also taunts his critics by gushing about his new-found success. "You can't see my eyes, I got designer frames/ Pulled up in a foreign, skirting everything," he raps. 

For Purpp, his forthcoming mixtape DEADSTAR is slated to drop Sept. 22 under Alamo Records. On the production front, Purpp also enlisted marquee names including TM88, Ronny J and Harry Fraud. To celebrate the release of DEADSTAR, he'll touch down at New York's Highline Ballroom Sept. 28 for his SmokePurpp and Friends concert.

This story was first posted to Billboard.