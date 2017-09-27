Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson revealed he has borderline personality disorder during an appearance Monday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

Explaining that he’s “been a pothead forever,” the comedian initially believed the symptoms he was experiencing were due to his use of the drug. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” said Davidson.

The comedian said that because of the episodes, he decided to take a break from SNL and check himself into rehab.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,'” Davidson said. “So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

It wasn’t until another “really bad” episode a few months later that he cut out weed and went back to his doctors, at which point they diagnosed him. “I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he explained. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.'”

Since the diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan with new meds, Davidson says it’s been tough, but he’s seeing improvement.

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a fucking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

