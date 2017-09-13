Solange Debuts New Short ‘Do On Instagram

Maryam Nassir Zadeh - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Solange’s hair is making news again!

In an Instagram post earlier on Tuesday, Sep. 12, the “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky” crooner posted a pic of her looking as stylish as ever, sporting a short blonde afro cut with metallic silver eyelids and structured lace blazer.

Only a mere three hours earlier, the singer posted a few photos from her Another Magazine photo shoot, donning the longer, curly and dark hair fans are used to, but when performing during the  Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s show for NYFW, Solange wore extra long, blonde braids.

What’s next for the Solange hair evolution? Only time will tell.

