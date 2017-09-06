Spelman College Plans To Admit Transgender Women Next Year

A higher learning institution that’s part of the HBCU family is making strides in society. According to The Root, Spelman College will admit transgender women into its school beginning 2018.

In a note issued by the college’s president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, the new policy will continue to extend one of Spelman’s goals in promoting inclusivity.

“In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood,” Campbell’s letter read. “Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women’s college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women.”

Women who self-identify as men will not be able to register at Spelman, but female students who are already enrolled and want to transition will still be able to pursue their degree.

