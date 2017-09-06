The “One Film, One New York” contest ran through August and invited the people to vote on one of five NYC-centered films to “unite the city,” with free screenings in all five boroughs on Sept. 13. Spike Lee’s 1994 cult classic, Crooklyn was voted the film to “spark a civic conversation” in a campaign sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“It’s a semi-bio story of our family — the Lees growing up in the pre-gentrified black and Puerto Rican hood of Fort Greene in ‘Da Republic of Brooklyn’ during the early ’70s,” said Spike Lee about Crooklyn’s storyline, which was written by his own siblings. “More than anything, Crooklyn is a love letter to our long gone mother — Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. Our mom died of cancer of the liver at the too young age of 41, didn’t smoke either. ‘Crooklyn’ was the way we grieved and at the same time celebrated her brief but bold life.”

Julie Menin, Media and Entertainment Commissioner had this to say about the Spike Lee joint: “We are thrilled that native son Spike Lee’s film is the one New Yorkers have chosen to watch together on September 13th. Film has the power to unite us in these tumultuous times, and this film celebrates New York in such a creative and resonant way.”

Crooklyn is one of five movies playing. According to Daily News, others include On the Town, New York, New York, Desperately Seeking Susan and The Wedding Banquet.

Learn about the various locations showing Spike Lee’s Crooklyn on Sept. 13, here.