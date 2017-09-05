On Tuesday morning (Sept. 5), Attorney General of the United States Jeff Sessions officially announced Donald Trump decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration (DACA) policy, the Obama-era program that granted immigrants who came here as minors a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation, thusly affording them the opportunity to pursue work and education.

While Congress alleges otherwise, activists and DREAMer supporters fear that some 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children will lose status and become eligible for deportation.

In the wake of Sessions’ announcement, which has already sparked a political firestorm, Spotify creates a playlist, No Moment for Silence. The playlist lives on Spotify’s ongoing platform for breaking news around social issues and it features commentary by artists who are both immigrant and/or allies to DREAMers. The likes of Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Jared Leto, Logic, Becky G, Juanes and Khalid share personal messages of support with the community, in hopes of driving listeners to learn more and take action.

READ: Barack Obama Is Ready To Defend DACA Against The Trump Administration

What they have to say:

Camila Cabello: “As an immigrant who came to the US as a child, I know what it’s like to struggle and to never take any opportunity that came my way for granted. I stand with DREAMers, who have fought so hard to be recognized as the Americans they are.”

Khalid: “With having lived in a border city, I have so many friends whose families could possibly lose their legal status in the country that they grew up in. Please stand for the DREAMers and let them know that they are not alone, and that they have our support.”

Juanes: “The US is a country that belongs to you too. You’re here because destiny brought you here. You have to keep fighting to stay. You can count on the support of an entire community that’s here for you.”

Jared Leto, 30 Seconds to Mars: “Obviously, supporting people who are Americans and have lived in this country is important, and protecting them from losing their legal status in the country they grew up in is paramount. So I ask for your support for DREAMers, and I pledge mine.”

Becky G: “Especially for immigrants, so much youth has come here to the United States of America at an age where they weren’t even old enough to decide and they were given this opportunity to make something of themselves…I feel like if we could just respect and appreciate one another, that already is the biggest form of support.”

Daddy Yankee: “We cannot be silent. DREAMers can’t be deported. It’s time to raise your voice. This is their home.”

Demi Lovato: “I encourage each and every one of you to support and stand for immigration. For everyone out there who is fighting for this cause, I encourage you to stay strong.”

Logic: “Hey, it’s Logic, and I’m here to support DREAMERS – everyone in this country deserves our support, across all races, genders, ethnicities — no matter where you are from.”

READ: Jeff Sessions Officially Announces Trump’s Decision To End DACA

Other celebrities and members of the political sphere at large took to social media to voice their concerns, dismay and support, including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Jauregui, Tinashe and more:

New York will not demonize diversity. We will not stand by as 42,000 NYers are deported. If President Trump rescinds #DACA, we will sue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2017

Ending #DACA is about racism, not national security. Period. And these two buffoons proudly lead the charge. #DefendDaca pic.twitter.com/kVn3XSiwSU — B. Scott (@lovebscott) September 5, 2017

Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist… Please stand up text RESIST to 50409 #IStandWithDreamers pic.twitter.com/cMu7LlooHP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 5, 2017

You and the republicans are definitely becoming the enemy of Latinxs in America and Latin America! We are 500m in the world! Good luck 2018 https://t.co/eXGnnKkvjn — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 5, 2017

Today’s decision to end #DACA is a moral catastrophe that shakes the American Dream to its core 1/ — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) September 5, 2017

Keep fighting the fight for what is right #DACA — TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 5, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to #DACA being rescinded, urges us all to call Congress to pass the #DREAMAct immediately: pic.twitter.com/363wAzMzT4 — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) September 5, 2017

To all DREAMers, remember your rights: