Newly Infected STD Cases Hit A Record High In The U.S.

The centers for disease control and prevention released a report Tuesday (Sept. 26) which showed more than two million people were infected with gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia. The findings proved to be the highest number of STDs reported.

“Clearly we need to reverse this disturbing trend,” Dr. Gail Bolan, director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention said. “The CDC cannot do this alone and we need every community in America to be aware that this risk is out there and help educate their citizens on how to avoid it.”

The annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance analysis showed that 1.6 million Americans were newly infected with chlamydia, 470,000 had gonorrhea and about 28,000 people were infected with primary and secondary syphilis. While all the STDs can be treated with antibiotics, if untreated they can cause further health problems.

Something else of note is that only those three STDS are mandated to be reported to CDC physicians. Herpes, HIV and several other diseases that can be transferred sexually do not have to be reported. The CDC estimates that about 20 million new cases exist within the country. The group most at risk are between the ages of 15-24.

“STDs are out of control with enormous health implications for Americans,” David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors said. “The coalition represents state, local and territorial health departments who focus on preventing STDs. If not treated, gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis can have serious consequences, such as infertility, neurological issues, and an increased risk for HIV.”