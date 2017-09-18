Sterling K. Brown’s acceptance speech for his historic win at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was cut short, much to his, the audience’s, and fans’ dismay.

However, a reporter in the press room at the show by the name of Jason Nathanson asked if the This Is Us star would be interested in finishing his speech, and he happily obliged.

In his continuation, Brown thanked the show’s writers, directors, producers, and creator Dan Fogelman. He also thanked his longtime manager, his wife of 10 years Ryan, and his two sons, Andrew Jason Sterling Brown and Amaré Michael Ryan Christian Brown.

“Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns,” he said of his children, ages 6 and 2.

Brown’s win makes him the first black actor in nearly 20 years to win the coveted honor of “Best Actor In A Drama Series.” The last black man to win was Andre Braugher for his role in Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998.

Watch the continuation of his acceptance speech below.