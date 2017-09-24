There are a lot of words that can describe this administration, but as we round the bend on the one year mark, “shocking” isn’t one of them.

Friday night, (Sept. 22) Donald Trump launched an attack on NFL players who choose to take knee during the National Anthem and blasted owners who don’t reprimand them for the peaceful protest started by former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ” Trump said at a rally for Luther Strange (R-AL)

The incendiary remarks quickly widened the already divisive country with many athletes taking to Twitter to blast Trump. Following the president’s statement, legendary musician Stevie Wonder slated to perform at New York’s Global Citizen festival Saturday (Sept. 23) kneeled in solidarity with Kaepernick, but also for the state of the world.

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America; but not just one knee, I’m taking both knees,” Wonder said before his performance. “Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen ..”