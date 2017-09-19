Juicy J floats back into the scene with a new mixtape after working on new collaborations for the past several months. The Memphis don fires up the OG Kush with a long list of musical friends on the trippy project, Highly Intoxicated.

A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Project Pat, XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmii all show up on the release. It also features refreshing songs with a controversial duo from Florida, $uicideboy$, who have made an impressive name for themselves independently over the last several years.

Producers Mike WiLL Made-It, Southside, TM88, Key Wane and more also contributed beats to Juiceman’s latest tape.