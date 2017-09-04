While the devastation of Hurricane Harvey continues to be felt, the heartwarming acts of humanity during this trying time in the Houston area haven’t gone unnoticed.

A group of hairstylists have been volunteering their time and talents to do hair for men and women who are living in Houston’s NRG Center for the time being.

According to Buzzfeed, the coalition of hairstylists was formed thanks to the Gallery of Salons, described as a network of black women who left their own salons and shops to descend upon the Houston area to help victims of the storm at one of Houston’s largest evacuation shelters.

One of the people helped by the women was 94-year-old Hazel Hibbs, who virtually escaped the storm by herself. She only left her house with a purse, her toothbrush, hairbrush and a small cosmetics bag. She left the shelter Sunday (Sept. 3) after a neighbor from Tennessee brought her in, and she was able to leave with a new ‘do.

The hairstyles that are the most encouraged are braids and corn rows, since they last a bit longer than other styles involving a curling or flat-iron. Box-braids and sew-ins are no longer available due to time constrictions.

“If you make people look good on the outside, they feel good on the inside,” said hairstylist Christal Mercier, who left her Missouri City, TX shop to help those who need it most.

“With sinks not available for washing hair, stylists had dry shampoo and conditioning spray on hand to clean hair as best they could,” reads the report. “Some evacuees were coming in with hair matted from the storm.”

“You can’t be depressed, you can’t let this situation bring you down,” said evacuee Sheila Mosely, whose home was destroyed when a tree fell on it, and is unable to return home for some time due to a nearby chemical plant explosion. “Somebody gotta find joy somewhere, somehow.”

Reports say that repairing Hurricane Harvey’s devastation is believed to cost an upward of $190 billion.