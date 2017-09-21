Suge Knight Mocks Tupac’s Death With Dated Conspiracy Theory

An upcoming special about the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G features one of the most annoying conspiracy theories about Pac’s departure from the world.

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), TMZ shared a clip from Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, which shows hosts Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T speaking to Suge Knight about Shakur’s death. The 52-year-old who is currently incarnated Los Angeles County Jail, recalls via phone call the slain rapper’s disposition after the 1996 Las Vegas shooting.

“When Pac died — I mean, if he really did, you know,” Knight said. “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad. I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know.”

The theory has floated around over the years since with photos of Pac lookalikes. The fake schtick has also become a joke on the interwebs. Knight had a similar revelation in 2012 when he questioned the rapper’s reported cremation. “The person who supposedly cremated Tupac, this guy got about $3 million– personally from me. [The] next thing I know, I never heard from the guy or seen him again. He retired and left,” per 93.5 KDay in L.A. “”Maybe the question is Pac’s not really dead. Pac’s somewhere else.”

The rapper’s legacy has continued to expand due to five posthumous albums, books and countless documentaries.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? will air Sunday (September 24) at 8 pm EST on FOX .

