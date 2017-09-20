Most regular Joes who insert themselves into dangerous situations are often celebrated, but one California man could be facing a lawsuit from a suspect he stopped from robbing a Starbucks.

KTLA-5 reports the attempted robbery happened at a Fresno location in July. Fresno police claim Ryan Flores, 30, tried to rob a barista by pointing a gun and a knife at her, demanding money. Cragg Jerri, 58, slowly crept up behind Flores with a chair and slammed it into his back. The two got into a fight, with Flores holding the knife.

Both men were treated for injures, but Flores’ family says Jerri was less of a hero since their son was stabbed more than ten times in the scuffle. “He has 17 total stab wounds, lacerations and defensive wounds,” his mother, Pamela Chimienti, told local TV station KSEE. “The guy, in my opinion, went from a good Samaritan to a vigilante. Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you.”

Chief Jerry Dyer called the claims “ludicrous” and says Jerri shouldn’t face any charges. “To say that Cregg Jerri is going to be sued for intervening in an armed robbery and being stabbed in the neck. That is ludicrous!” he said. Legal analyst Charles Magill shared with the outlet his thoughts on the situation.

“Good luck finding an attorney that wants to represent a young robber who’s going to be convicted of robbery. That’s not going to sell very well to the jury,” he said.

Flores, who is still in jail for the attempted robbery, is expected in court next month.

