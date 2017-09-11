A Michigan man previously filed a lawsuit against Rae Sremmurd, alleging that water bottles “recklessly” thrown off stage by the duo during their concert caused the fan severe facial damage. Swae Lee isn’t at all concerned by the claims against Rae Sremmurd and revealed to TMZ that he is preparing to take legal action to clear his name.

Lee told TMZ that he plans to countersue because he believes the fan is “lying” and refuses to allow the case to cause him any stress. When the reporter questioned Lee about his legal plans, the singer-songwriter replied, “Cause he lying and he finna cause me stress. I’m finna countersue.”

The reporter then asked the “Perplexing Pegasus” singer about how true the accuser’s claims are and Lee responded with confidence and defended his group saying, “I do like 3,000 shows, but I never threw a bottle off stage, and Jimmy never threw a bottle off stage, so these are false accusations, so I’m ’bout to countersue.” Lee later ended convo by thanking the accuser for the check in advance, telling the fan “I hope you get your nose fixed.”

Rae Sremmurd recently teamed up with iLoveMakonnen for the rock-influenced track “Love” and debuted the single and the accompanying visuals on Friday (Sept. 8). The duo also released their latest single “Perplexing Pegasus” to prepare fans for their long-awaited album SremmLife 3.

This article was originally published on Billboard.