Stream Syd’s 3-Track ‘Always Never Home’ EP

After announcing her Always Never Home Tour, Syd released a 3-track EP by the same name.

She first teased the project with a groovy cut titled “Bad Dreams/No Looking Back” a few weeks back. The project’s other two songs — “Moving Mountains” and “On The Road — carry a similar vibe which reflect her mood while her nonstop work schedule builds up.

Syd will be headlining Red Bull Sound Select’s first annual 3 Days In Philly Festival in October.

