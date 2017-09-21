SZA Recalls The Time JAY-Z Called Her A “Fluke” To Her Face

SZA has undoubtedly had an insane year. From releasing her highly-acclaimed debut album, Ctrl, to getting cosigned by some of the hottest in the game, the TDE artist cannot complain. But it wasn’t always like that. According to the singer, there was one point when some people couldn’t even believe her talent. In particular, SZA remembers when JAY-Z said she was a fluke to her face!

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the 26-year-old songstress recalled one of her very first interactions with the Brooklyn legend. “JAY-Z was the first person to tell me that he thought I was a fluke to my face,” she said. “I laughed and I said, ‘so do I.'”

That may seem harsh, even from someone of Jay’s stature, but apparently he didn’t mean it in a negative way. “He was just like, ‘You’re really good, you’re pretty good,’ and I was like ‘Thanks,'” she elaborates. ‘He said, ‘I thought you were a fluke’ and I was like, ‘me too!’

SZA’s talent is definitely not a fluke. Aside from being a favorite for a Grammy nomination, the singer has already been nominated for a MTV Video Music Award, and landed collaborations with Bryson Tiller, Post Malone, Lorde, and Khalid. So it’s safe to say, she is here to stay.