SZA just entered the platinum club. The 27-year-old songstress, who is currently on the road promoting her CTRL debut, earned her very first platinum plaque by way of “Love Galore.”

The Travi$ Scott-assisted second single from SZA’s debut LP was certified platinum by the RIAA as of September 20.

SZA posted about the “lil platinum thingy” on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 27) writing in part, “Really don’t have jack to say but thank u [sic] so much to every single person who ran that sh*t back to scream at the n*gga they didn’t have. Thank you all for listening to my thoughts at all.”

She also showed her excitement on Twitter:

“Love Galore” was released in January peaking at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 13 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and No. 4 on the Rhythmic chart. The music video has garnered more than 18 million views on VEVO since its debut in April.

