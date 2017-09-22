After a year of marital strife, T.I. and Tiny are back on track. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, called off their divorce and moved back in together, the Jasmine Brand reports.

Tiny confirmed that she and Tip are indeed mending their marriage troubles, during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show Friday (Sept. 22). “I am still married,” she told Williams. “We’re just figuring it out as we go.”

Tiny and filed for divorce last December, months after they welcomed a daughter, Heiress. Fans watched the drama play out on the internet, and over the final season of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which earned record-high ratings for the cable network.

