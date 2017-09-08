The Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video is ceaselessly referential — to her past lives, to other famous music videos and (still unbelievably enough) and to Right Said Fred. The comparisons that have seemed destined to dog Swift the most, however, are to Beyonce’s videos for “Formation” and “Hold Up” that have left fans divided over whether the similar outfits and choreography were meant as homage or parody.

READ: Get In Formation: Beyoncé Announces Scholarship For College Women

Since “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped, director Joseph Kahn has been on a defensive tear for a video and the artist behind it.On Twitter, Kahn previously praised Beyonce as “an amazing person” and former collaborator, but dismissed the comparisons altogether by saying the visuals in “LWYMMD” are “not in her art space.”

I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

Then, on Thursday (Sept. 7), in a Los Angeles Times interview, Kahn seemed ready to stoke the anger of critics once again. Taking a detour from discussing his new film, Bodied, Kahn makes a casual claim that Bey stole one of her Lemonade looks from Swift.

“I suddenly understood the conflict of what’s going on in society and what battle rap serves, what prism to look at the movie through,” he told the paper. “It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

READ: Michelle Obama And More Replicate Beyonce’s “Formation” Look For Her Birthday

After the article’s release, Kahn seemed gleefully aware of his offhanded, kidding-not-kidding comments. He also tweeted a link to a Billboard op-ed naming instances Beyonce imitating other artists’ looks with the caption, “Beyhive triggered.”

Article where I said Beyoncé copied Bad Blood tank tops. Seriously, do you think I give a fuck about tank tops lol.https://t.co/apOFnIzWXC — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

Article where I said Beyoncé copied Bad Blood tank tops. Seriously, do you think I give a fuck about tank tops lol.https://t.co/apOFnIzWXC — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

This article was originally published on Billboard.