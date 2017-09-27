After nabbing the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and making history for “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B has been attracting a lot of attention. Not only has the hip-hop community celebrated the Bronx rookie, but the pop world is embracing her too. Taylor Swift reportedly sent Cardi a bouquet of flowers in honor of her recent victory.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers….and I freaking love your music,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. Attached, was a Boomerang GIF of her and the gift.

While Swift and Cardi don’t seem to have any type of relationship, Swift previously held the No. 1 spot on the charts for her single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” So this could be a simple gesture of showing there isn’t any bad blood and that all is fair in competition. Still, some people might find the act suspicious, considering Swift’s reputation for seeking attention.

Although Swift and other celebs have wished Cardi well on her success, Azealia Banks has launched an extensive attack against the rapper, alleging that “Bodak Yellow” was ghostwritten by a producer from Harlem.

Despite the latest allegations, Cardi isn’t letting the hate get to her. Check out her post on Instagram below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZhVxNZhlo_/