Senator Ted Cruz Might Have “Liked” Explicit Video On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Holds Town Hall Meeting in Austin
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ted Cruz, or someone with access to his social media, has seemingly liked a pornographic post on Twitter.

READ: Woke Rapper Explains Why Ted Cruz Is Not Welcomed In The South Bronx

The Republican senator from Texas’ Twitter account was one of the hundreds that liked a 2-minute hardcore porn video posted by the user @SexuallPosts. The post, that’s since been deleted, showed two women and a man engaging in graphic acts.

Pornography is banned on Twitter and it is unclear whether Cruz personally liked the tweet or someone who had access to his account but that didn’t stop other users having a field day and mocking the senator.

 

 

 

READ: The Time Twitter Forgot Puerto Rico’s Votes Actually Matter

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.

Tags: Ted Cruz, Twitter