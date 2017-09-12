Ted Cruz, or someone with access to his social media, has seemingly liked a pornographic post on Twitter.

The Republican senator from Texas’ Twitter account was one of the hundreds that liked a 2-minute hardcore porn video posted by the user @SexuallPosts. The post, that’s since been deleted, showed two women and a man engaging in graphic acts.

Pornography is banned on Twitter and it is unclear whether Cruz personally liked the tweet or someone who had access to his account but that didn’t stop other users having a field day and mocking the senator.

Me finding out why Ted Cruz is trending pic.twitter.com/FeMjg2Aqva — Ugly Flaco (@SirMikeyRocks_) September 12, 2017

(Goes to bed at reasonable time (Wakes up, checks timeline to see what Ted Cruz did) pic.twitter.com/AluDYSTEZL — omg we beat texas (@NaturallyKatz) September 12, 2017

If u watched that porn clip ted Cruz favorited you gotta add him to your body count. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz 2018 Campaign logo pic.twitter.com/EuuTKpJN3m — Christian J. (@dtxErgaOmnes) September 12, 2017

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.