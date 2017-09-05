Teen Calls Cops On Mother For Cultivating Marijuana

On Monday evening (Sept. 4), German police arrived at a 15-year-old’s house to arrest his mother for a substance that’s gaining monetary traction in the public eye. According to ABC News, the unidentified boy notified authorities that his mother was reportedly growing marijuana.

The confirmed reason behind the son’s notification is still unknown, but once law enforcement officials arrived, they discovered 19 marijuana plants nearly five feet tall within their St. Leon-Rot home in Germany. Per RT, the mother and son had a heated argument before the latter decided to involve the police.

An ongoing investigation was launched once authorities arrived on the scene, leading to a possession charge for the mother.

The teen was placed in a youth home.