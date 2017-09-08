After taking heat for a disastrous loss to UCLA, Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin expected slander. What came instead was a racist letter sent to his home.

READ Riddled With Problematics, Blac Youngsta’s Coming Of Age Is A Success Story

Shared on Twitter Thursday (Sept. 7) by the coach’s wife Charlene Sumlin, the note calls for his firing while calling him the n-word. “You suck as a coach! You’re a ni**a and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

Sumlin questioned why would send the threatening letter to her home.

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

His daughter Shelby replied on Twitter about the incident demanding respect from Texas A&M fans. “Imagine being a kid & reading this bulls**t about your dad,” she said. “Things ‘fans’ say gets taken personal by more than just the coach. Humanity isn’t hard.”

Texas A&M lost to UCLA, blowing a 34-point lead on Sunday (Sept. 3) with A&M Board of Regents member Tony Buzbee demanding Sumlin’s termination. Texas A&M’s president, Michael Young, and its athletic director, Scott Woodward, released a joint statement condemning the letter. An investigation has also been announced.

“Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home,” Young and Woodward said. “We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community.”On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

The letter featured a return address to the Houston Country Club, but didn’t list a name.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also spoke out against the letter.

I have great admiration for Kevin Sumlin & fully support statement by Pres. Young & Scott Woodward. Letter sent to Sumlin home is sickening. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) September 8, 2017

Sumlin himself hasn’t released a statement about the incident.

READ Lakeith Stanfield & Nnamdi Asomugha Embody Real-Life Warriors Against Wrongful Convictions In ‘Crown Heights’